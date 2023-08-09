China reports smaller-than-expected drop in consumer prices

Customers at a fresh food market in Shanghai, China, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

BEIJING — China reported a 0.3% drop in consumer prices in July from a year ago, and a 4.4% year-on-year drop in producer prices in July, according to the National Bureau of Statistics Wednesday.

China's consumer price index was expected to drop by 0.4% in July from a year ago, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

The producer price index was forecast to fall by 4.1% in July from a year ago, the poll showed.

Lackluster domestic demand has persisted since the pandemic. China's consumer price index was flat in June from a year ago. Second-quarter data prompted several economists to warn of growing risk of deflation — a persistent decrease in prices over time.

Officially, China's central bank has pushed back against such fears and said it expects consumer prices to pick up after a dip in July.