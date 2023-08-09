'Pick up a fresh, whole Branzino': A comedian on his TaskRabbit side hustle story that went viral on Reddit

In October 2022, stand-up comedian Casey James Salengo was balancing nightly comedy gigs with daytime hustles in his hometown of New York. Being a comedian is "very erratic" in terms of paid work, he says, so picking up various side jobs helps tide him over. A friend told Salengo, 36, about services platform TaskRabbit and he decided to make a profile offering an array of tasks: furniture assembly, cleaning, minor home repairs, heavy lifting, moving, packing, trash removal, yard work, delivery and others. "I set all of my prices pretty low to start so I could start getting hired," he says. He charged just $16 per hour for delivery, for example. That low price point might've been what got him hired for a fairly odd gig. That same month, a man reached out about a delivery job that ended up going viral on Reddit.

'Pick up a birthday card,' get the weirdest one

"Hi Casey!" read Salengo's task. "I have a job that should take 30-45 minutes tops." These were its stipulations: "You will need a pen"

"Pick up a birthday card (get the weirdest one you can find)"

"Write the following in the card: 'Happy birthday, Bread! I'm grateful to have someone in my life that I can send fresh fish to.'"

"Pick up a fresh, whole Branzino. Biggest one they've got (they're probably all around the same size, which is fine)"

"Drop off the fish and greeting card here, to Brad and Jess." The task was a sort of birthday prank from one friend, Ilya, to another, Brad. Everything would be within a half mile radius. "I didn't think twice," says Salengo. He accepted the task right away.

The fish Salengo bought Brad. Photo courtesy Casey James Salengo

'Have them keep the head and tail'