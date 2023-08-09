Cramer's Lightning Round: Oracle is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Medtronic's year-to-date stock portfolio.

Medtronic : "I want you to keep it small because the one we're buying is GE Healthcare because we're going to be in the MRI business."

Public Service Enterprise Group: "It's got a good yield, it's a very solid company. But, you know what, I'm switching over to the pipeline companies, I think you should go get the double yield with the Enbridge...Keep paying PEG, take the Enbridge dividend to pay the PEG."

Fisker : "No, that's more of a charity."

Adtran : "Not a fan. Not a fan of Adtran, losing a lot of money."

Marvell : "...I want to be careful here, I am not going to tell you to buy Marvell at 60 when I think you can get it at 54, 55."

Con Edison : "We've liked ConEd since the show's started...I'm having people pivot to Enbridge with a 7%. I just feel like we get that 7% yield, that stock goes higher, and then we can look all we want when it comes to ConEd."

Oracle : "Are you kidding me? You buy more, it's in the bullpen! Jeff and I have been talking about buying Oracle."

