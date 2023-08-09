Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Oracle is a buy

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Medtronic's year-to-date stock portfolio.

Medtronic: "I want you to keep it small because the one we're buying is GE Healthcare because we're going to be in the MRI business."

Public Service Enterprise Group's year-to-date stock performance.

Public Service Enterprise Group: "It's got a good yield, it's a very solid company. But, you know what, I'm switching over to the pipeline companies, I think you should go get the double yield with the Enbridge...Keep paying PEG, take the Enbridge dividend to pay the PEG."

Fisker's year-to-date stock portfolio.

Fisker: "No, that's more of a charity."

Adtran's year-to-date stock performance.

Adtran: "Not a fan. Not a fan of Adtran, losing a lot of money."

Marvell's year-to-date stock performance.

Marvell: "...I want to be careful here, I am not going to tell you to buy Marvell at 60 when I think you can get it at 54, 55."

Con Edison's year-to-date stock performance.

Con Edison: "We've liked ConEd since the show's started...I'm having people pivot to Enbridge with a 7%. I just feel like we get that 7% yield, that stock goes higher, and then we can look all we want when it comes to ConEd."

Oracle's year-to-date stock performance.

Oracle: "Are you kidding me? You buy more, it's in the bullpen! Jeff and I have been talking about buying Oracle."

