Democrats need to show voters ‘ground level’ benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act, ex-White House economist says

WASHINGTON — Brian Deese, former director of the National Economic Council under President Joe Biden, touted the financial boost provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, calling it "the most significant economic response to any piece of legislation in 70 years."

"We've seen a doubling of manufacturing construction, and under the hood, you see that in semiconductors but you also see that in funded clean energy announced projects — multiples of what we've ever seen in this country before," Deese told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday. "And that holds the prospect for driving productivity for driving better job opportunities in the future."

The $430 billion package passed last year is the Biden administration's landmark piece of legislation, part of an overarching plan to fund manufacturing and infrastructure investments to help the U.S. economy recover from the Covid-19 pandemic and shift away from a reliance on fossil fuels.

The challenge for Democrats ahead of the 2024 election, Deese said, is spelling out the impact of the legislation at the "ground level" while challenging Republicans who are taking credit for administration policies.