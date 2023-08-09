Sen. Dianne Feinstein briefly hospitalized after ‘minor’ fall, her office says

US Senator Dianne Feinstein, Democrat of California, sits in a wheelchair on the Senate Subway on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 27, 2023.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., went to a hospital on Tuesday afternoon after falling down in her home, her office confirmed to CNBC.

Feinstein, 90, returned home after her scans came back clear, according to a spokesperson for her office, who called the hospital visit "a precaution after a minor fall."

The spokesperson also pushed back on earlier reporting from TMZ, which declared the senator was in the hospital as of Wednesday morning.

Feinstein, the oldest sitting U.S. senator and the longest-serving senator from California, has come under intense scrutiny amid her apparently mounting physical and mental health troubles, prompting concerns from both parties about her ability to do her job.

Feinstein has said through her office that she plans to serve out the remainder of her term, which runs through next year, but will not seek reelection in 2024.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement that he spoke with Feinstein Wednesday morning.

"She said she suffered no injuries and briefly went to the hospital as a precaution. I'm glad she is back home now and is doing well," Schumer said, NBC News reported.