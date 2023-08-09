European markets climb with inflation, Italian banks in focus

LONDON — European markets advanced on Wednesday, as traders digested China's disinflation and Italy's weakening of a surprise windfall tax on banks.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index added 0.7% in early trade, with mining stocks adding 1.5% to lead gains as almost all sectors and major bourses opened in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks bucked the trend to fall 0.7%.

The European blue chip index closed the Tuesday session 0.2% lower, with banks shedding 2.7% after the Italian government announced a surprise windfall tax on excess profits. Healthcare stocks meanwhile jumped 3.2% on the back of a strong drug trial result from Danish pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk.

Shares of Italian banks took a tumble on Tuesday as a result of a tax on net interest income announced on Monday. Citi analysts estimated that the levy represent around 19% of Italian lenders' net profits for the year.

However, the Italian government backtracked late on Tuesday, with the finance ministry announcing that the tax on NII would be caped at 0.1% of risk-weighted assets — just one fifth of the level that Citi had estimated it could reach.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong pulled back on Wednesday, after China's consumer prices slipped into negative territory in July for the first time since February 2021. The July CPI print came in at -0.3% year-on-year, while the producer price index fell 4.4% from the same period last year.

U.S. stock futures were fractionally higher in early premarket trade, coming off a negative session on Tuesday after Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of a number of regional banks and placed some big Wall Street names under negative review.

Global traders are also looking ahead to the U.S. CPI figure due on Thursday, which will be closely watched in the context of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision in late September. Market participants are now trying to gauge whether the central bank will further tighten policy, and for how long interest rates will remain high.

A Reuters poll of economists produced a consensus forecast for the July print of 3.3% year-on-year, up from 3% in June.

Back in Europe, the last trickle of corporate earnings reports is till coming through, with Dutch bank ABN Amro and German travel company TUI posting results before the bell Wednesday.