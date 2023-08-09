FBI shoots and kills Utah man wanted for threats against Biden, Manhattan DA

U.S. President Joe Biden waves as he departs from Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Aug. 7, 2023.

The FBI shot and killed a Utah man on Wednesday while trying to arrest him for making violent threats against President Joe Biden and the New York district attorney who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump in connection with hush money payments, NBC News reported.

Many other politicians were also allegedly threatened by the man, Provo resident Craig Deleeuw Robertson.

Court documents say the FBI described Robertson as a white man "approximately 70-75 years old" who was surveilled "wearing a dark suit (later observed as having an AR-15 style rifle lapel pin attached), a white shirt, a red tie, and a multi-colored (possibly camouflage) hat bearing the word "TRUMP" on the front."

Robertson was fatally shot by at least one FBI agent at 6:15 a.m. in Provo, about 12 hours before Biden was due to visit the state. No agents were injured.

"The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence.

the FBI said in a statement. "The subject is deceased."

The shooting is under review by the FBI's Inspection Division.

Robertson allegedly had made a threat naming Biden on Monday.

"I HEAR BIDEN IS COMING TO UTAH. DIGGING OUT MY OLD GHILLE SUIT AND CLEANING THE DUST OFF THE M24 SNIPER RIFLE. WELCOM, BUFFOON-IN-CHIEF!" Robertson allegedly wrote.

Robertson also allegedly wrote that he was "heading to New York to fulfill my dream of iradicating [sic] another of George Soros two-but political hach [sic] DAs."

"I want to stand over Bragg and put a nice hole in his forehead with my 9mm," he allegedly wrote.

Alvin Bragg Jr. is the Manhattan District Attorney.