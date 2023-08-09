I was shocked at how many one-star ratings I have on Uber — here's how to see yours

- Your Uber app can show you how your Uber score breaks down.
- Here's how to check your Uber rating breakdown.
When you take an Uber ride, you get to rate your driver — but your driver also gets to rate you as a rider.
You may already know how to view your average Uber rating as a rider. For most people, it's probably floating somewhere between 4.5 and 5 stars.
But there's also a way to see a ride-by-ride breakdown for the last 500 trips you've taken. You can see exactly how many one-star, two-star, three-star, four-star and five-star reviews drivers have given you.
I found it kind of shocking.
I've always thought of myself as an amicable guy. I respect drivers, usually stay quiet and always tip. So, I was surprised to see I'd received six one-star ratings on the app.
Having 21 four-star ratings was also a bit surprising, especially since I try to give drivers five stars all the time. I always tip!
The problem is, I can't see why I received some of these lower scores. Maybe I was cranky — or maybe the driver was.
Here's how to find your score:
- Open the Uber app on your phone.
- Choose Account on the bottom right.
- Select Settings.
- Tap Privacy.
- Choose Privacy Center.
- Select See Summary.
- Now click View my ratings.
Here's the dirt on me: