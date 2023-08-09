At 101 years old, I’m the ‘world’s oldest practicing doctor’: My No. 1 tip for keeping your brain sharp

I've been a practicing doctor and neurologist for more than seven decades. And at 101 years old, people often ask me how I keep my brain sharp.

Good genes and a bit of luck can give you a head start, but there is one principle I live by that anyone can implement: Keep your mind engaged through work, social and entertainment activities.

As we age, we go through natural changes that affect our mental processing abilities. Some areas of the brain may shrink, communication between neurons may become less effective, and blood flow may decrease.

But like any other muscle in the body, our mind needs consistent exercise to thrive. I use three daily rituals to boost my brain health.