Italian bank stocks rebound as government waters down windfall tax

Italian bank shares rebounded on Wednesday after the government watered down a surprise windfall tax on excess profits announced earlier this week.

City analysts estimated that the Monday announcement of a 40% tax on excess income derived from higher interest rates in 2023 would deal a 19% blow to Italian lenders' net profits for the year.

Shares of BPER Banca, Banco BPM, Intesa Sanpaolo, Finecobank and UniCredit all fell sharply during Tuesday trading wiping out more than 9 billion euros from the market capitalization of the Italian banking sector.

In a bid to calm market jitters, the finance ministry on Tuesday night said it would cap the levy on net interest income at 0.1% of risk-weighted assets — just a fifth of the level that Citi had assessed it could reach.

Finecobank shares recovered 6% by mid-morning on Wednesday, while Unicredit and BPER Banca were both up by more than 4%. Banco BPM and Intesa Sanpaolo each gained more than 3%.

Gianmarco Rania, head of equities at Banor Capital, said that the chaotic week for the finance ministry would not have a lasting negative impact on market sentiment towards the Italian banking sector. He told CNBC on Wednesday that it was simply a "badly communicated fiscal measure" and the government "did not really make the right calculation."

"Initially, right after the announcement of the windfall tax on Monday evening, the government reiterated that they were expecting to raise around 3 billion euros in tax, but then the market realized that the numbers didn't add up," Rania explained.

"During yesterday's session, analysts started to make their own calculations and realized that if the measure was to be fully impacted, the actual proceeds for the Italian government would have been well in excess of 3 billion [euros] — around 4.5, 5 billion."