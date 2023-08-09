Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Wednesday

My top 10 things to watch Wednesday, Aug. 9 1. Club name Eli Lilly (LLY) may be much bigger than we think because it can make enough Mounjaro. CEO Dave Ricks told me on "Mad Money" on Tuesday that meeting demand for the expected obesity drug is his "top priority." I think rival Novo Nordisk (NVO) is maxed out on the production of its weight loss drug Wegovy. After surging nearly 15% on Tuesday to a record closing high of $521.60 on Mounjaro's promise and strong earnings , Lilly got multiple price-target boosts from Wall Street analysts. The highest we've seen is Wells Fargo, which went to $615 per share from $500. 2. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are set to bounce at the open following Tuesday's declines. The stock benchmarks, however, closed off their lows for the session as investors look ahead to Wednesday's after-the-bell earnings from Club names Disney (DIS) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) as well as two inflation reports, consumer prices on Thursday and producer prices on Friday. 3. Disney's ESPN is launching a betting sportsbook in partnership with Penn Entertainment (PENN), which soars 17% on the news. Penn will relaunch and rebrand as ESPN Bet. CEO Bob Iger told CNBC recently that ESPN has been looking for partners. What edge does Penn bring? Can ESPN combine this with the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset from Club name Apple (AAPL)? How will Disney get traffic to EPSN? 4. Prices for WTI crude , the American oil benchmark, rose 1% to more than $83 per barrel Wednesday. Will the variable dividends move back up for energy production stocks? I see Club name Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) as a buy. On Tuesday, we bought more Coterra Energy (CTRA) on a pullback after issuing strong financials despite weakness in natural gas prices at the start of the quarter. Watch Coterra if nat gas takes out $3 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), which I think can happen. 5. Lots of Walmart (WMT) price target increases, including Wells Fargo going to $174 per share from $170 and Bank of America going to $190 from $175. What a drumbeat for this one as it pulls away from the pack. As shoppers watch their spending, we think Club name Costco (COST) is another place they'll go for lower prices. 6. Target (TGT) announces Wednesday it will offer curbside pickup of Starbucks (SBUX) orders at more than 1,700 of its locations that have the coffee giant's cafes in stores. As CNBC points out , Target has a licensing agreement with Starbucks, which is a Club holding. Baristas at its stores are employed by Target. 7. China goes into deflation. It's very hard to break that spiral. Watch the property market bonds. Producer prices in China fell by 4.4% in July from a year ago. While a smaller decline than expected, those wholesale prices have been dropping sharply ever since September 2022. 8. T ake-Two Interactive (TTWO) has a Grand Theft Auto coming, and it's beginning to monetize Zynga in a way that matters. A lot of the focus in video games has been on Activision Blizzard (ATVI), which agreed to sell itself to Club name Microsoft (MSFT). That deal has been winding its way through often contentious global regulator antitrust reviews. 9. Credit Suisse cuts price target on United Parcel Service (UPS) to $194 per share from $204. Keeps neutral (hold) rating after softer but better-than-expected earnings and the outstanding labor contract with the Teamsters. I think that the big issue will be what happens to General Motors (GM) and Club name Ford (F) when their current union contracts end in September. 10. Lyft (LYFT): Weak quarter makes people feel that it's over and Uber (UBER) is the one and only winner in rides. I think it is too early to decide that. But Lyft down 6% on the news. Sign up for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free (See here for a full list of the stocks at Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

My top 10 things to watch Wednesday, Aug. 9