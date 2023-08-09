Why this landmark cardiac study means a bigger market for Lilly's blockbuster weight loss drug

A landmark study of the cardiovascular benefits of weight loss drug Wegovy is being seen as a pivotal step toward broadening access to these drugs. GLP-1 agonists like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy have proven themselves to be effective in helping people shed pounds, but the treatments are pricey and weight can come back once patients stop the weekly injections. For that reason, it has long been anticipated that broad-based insurance coverage would hinge on the drugmakers' ability to prove that losing weight is not about vanity but better health that translates into lower costs for insurers over the long run. That was a goal of the Select study , which tracked more than 17,000 adults age 45 and up with obesity or being overweight and a history of cardiovascular disease. Over a five-year period, those enrollees received either a 2.4-milligram dose of Wegovy or a placebo. Although the full study hasn't been released yet or reviewed by outside scientists, the main takeaway was that Wegovy cut the risk of heart attack or stroke by 20%, which is much better than many analysts were expecting. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Reducing this risk would be a big win for health insurers. LLY YTD mountain Eli Lilly shares are up 45% year to date. Analysts expect the Select study to benefit not only Novo but also Eli Lilly , which is working to get its Mounjaro approved to treat obesity. The drug, also known as tirzepatide, is expected to be approved for weight loss by the Food and Drug Administration by year-end. It is currently on the market as a diabetes treatment. Lilly also has an experimental oral GLP-1 medicine, orforglipron, in development . Opening a door to broader access Jefferies analyst Akash Tewari raised his rating on Lilly shares to buy from neutral and said he was "meaningfully" increasing his Mounjaro peak sales estimate to $70 billion, and taking his orforglipron estimate to $8.5 billion. "We think NVO opens the door to broader payer adoption & potential CMS coverage for the GLP-1 class," Tewari wrote in a research note Tuesday. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, manages the Medicare program and is currently forbidden from covering weight loss medications by law. Wells Fargo predicts Medicare is about half of the potential market for GLP-1 drugs. Insurance coverage is critical because without payor support, out-of-pocket costs for these drugs can exceed $10,000 a year. Notably, Medicare does reimburse obese patients for weight loss surgery, but Mounjaro has been able to help patients realize an average weight loss that approaches the typical success of bariatric procedures. "While it's likely that the price of GLP-1s will gradually decline, what SELECT fundamentally changes is the number of covered lives that can be reached & the duration of treatment," Tewari said. "At this point, it's hard to argue that the obesity class can simply be characterized as an aesthetic short-duration treatment market. If this is the case, we don't need meaningful penetration into the [U.S./world-wide] obesity market to see meaningful upside ..." to his estimated sales for Mounjaro and orforglipron. If CMS is able to reimburse patients for weight loss treatment that would significantly increase access, boosting sales. A bill known as the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act has already been proposed that could accomplish this. Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal said visibility on the bill is "low," but Select is the best support for arguing for a legal change. Tewari noted a recent STAT News interview with FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said there could be potential for CMS coverage if clinical outcomes for patients without diabetes were "strikingly positive." Many investors had anticipated that CMS would need to see a reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events of about 17% or more to deem the results significant, Tewari said. 'Overly optimistic' coverage estimates At Goldman Sachs, analyst Chris Shibutani remains neutral-rated on Lilly shares, saying the stock's current price implies that Medicare and commercial coverage will be essentially 100% — a stance he believes is "overly optimistic." Shibutani also is concerned about other uncertainties, including how long patients can tolerate staying on GLP-1 medications, which can cause nausea and gastrointestinal issues, as the drug works, in part, by slowing down how quickly food passes through the body. Manufacturing supply has continued to be an issue for both Novo Nordisk and Lilly, which are still seeing periodic shortages amid robust demand, Goldman said. And the analyst also expects the ongoing scrutiny of the drug's safety profile and drug-pricing regulation under the Inflation Reduction Act to affect the stock's price, Goldman said. That said, the firm's analysts still see the Select trial data as a positive for the category. "Results create a compelling case for employers to opt in to adding anti-obesity medications to their formularies, and could help catalyze material progress with requisite legislative steps towards Medicare coverage," analysts wrote. NVO YTD mountain Novo Nordisk shares are up 39% year to date. As a result, Goldman boosted its model to suggest 90% commercial access to the drug, up from 65% previously. That means its estimate for tirzepatide peak sales rises to $48 billion, from $32 billion, and its price target for Lilly goes to $470 from $385. Lilly shares closed Tuesday at $521.60. According to Refinitiv, the average analyst price target is $495.49, which implies the stock could fall 5% from Tuesday's close. Beyond weight loss Even before the Select study, insurers were adding coverage of the drug more quickly than Morgan Stanley analysts had anticipated. They estimate about 40 million people have access to the drug in the U.S. Even for those with work-based health insurance, most patients are required to have a high body mass index, or BMI, with comorbidities to qualify for coverage, Bansal said. The study is notable because a reduction in cardiovascular events has "high clinical relevance," Bansal said. "This is the first time a weight [loss] medicinal intervention has shown to have cardiovascular risk reduction. Until now these medicines were only weight loss drugs, but now they are much more than that, and we think payers will likely have to provide access to these medicines at this point," he said. In addition to the cardiovascular benefits, both Novo and Lilly are conducting other trials to expand usage of their drugs in other areas such as sleep apnea and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, among others. "We also cannot rule out possibility that having a [cardiovascular] risk reduction on the label may allow Medicare coverage even without a legislation change. We say this because the rule prohibits Medicare from covering obesity medicines but with a CV risk reduction on the label, Wegovy would be more than an obesity med," Bansal said.