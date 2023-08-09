Trading CPI: What JPMorgan traders see the market doing, based on these possible outcomes

All eyes on Wall Street are turning to fresh inflation data due out Thursday morning. Economists polled by Dow Jones expect consumer prices to have climbed 0.2% in July and 3.3% year over year. Inflation remains a key concern for investors, as the Federal Reserve stays committed to taming price pressures back down to its 2% target through tighter monetary policy. More recently, however, traders received signs that inflation could be sticking more than expected. The July nonfarm payrolls report showed jobs grew by 187,000, less than the 200,000 forecast from Dow Jones . However, wages grew more than expected last month. As investors wait for the latest inflation report and weigh the Federal Reserve's forward path, JPMorgan's trading desk laid out five potential scenarios tied to how Wall Street might respond, judging by the month-over-month increase. 45% probability — CPI rises by the consensus 0.2% estimate: Traders at JPMorgan think this is the most likely outcome, predicting the S & P 500 will add 0.25% to 0.5%. "While this would be positive, it may be a move that is faded as the market shifts its focus to Jackson Hole (Aug 24-26) where it seeks to gain confirmation of the Fed's rate hike intentions," traders at the firm said. 25% probability — CPI increases 0.1% to 0.2%: This would be a more optimistic reading if price pressures indeed do come in below consensus and assumes the S & P 500 will climb 1% to 1.5% following the report. "A 'mission accomplished' outcome would mean earlier than expected rate cuts. Though it may be too soon to see this narrative emerge, consider that if we see consumer behavior shift from Services back to Goods, then we may see an inflation undershoot more quickly given the deflationary impulse from China," the traders said. 22.5% probability — CPI increases 0.2% to 0.4%: A slight increase to the consensus estimate would see the S & P 500 shed between 1% and 1.5%, according to traders at JPMorgan. It would also give less credence to a disinflation narrative on Wall Street. 5% probability — CPI climbs 0.4% or more: This scenario would be the culmination of both higher-than-expected auto prices and core inflation, the traders added. "The market reaction here would drive bond yields higher, including the 10Y yield to a new 52-week higher (4.24% vs. 4.03% on Friday)," the note said. Under this outcome, the S & P 500 would fall 1.75% to 2%. 2.5% probability — CPI below 0.1%: The S & P 500 would climb 1.5% to 2% under this scenario. "Another tail-risk outcome which has a wide range of outcomes. If we saw a negative MoM print, then think it strengthens narrative from the above bullet but until the bond market gains confidence that it knows the Fed has completed the hiking cycle the yield curve will remain inverted, in the front-end," the traders said. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.