Treasury yields are little changed as investors brace for inflation print

U.S. Treasury yields were flat Wednesday, as investors prepared for key inflation data later this week and digested diverging commentary from Federal Reserve officials on the path of rates.

At 5:42 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by less than 1 basis point at 4.016%. The 2-year Treasury was steady at 4.758%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals to 0.01%.