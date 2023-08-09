We are buying one health-care stock and raising our price target on another

We are buying 100 shares of GE Healthcare Technologies (GEHC) at roughly $73.76. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 850 shares of GEHC, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.16% from 1.91%. The medical device group has been in a steady decline lately as the aversion to health-care stocks this year continues, and we are using this weakness to buy a little more of GE Healthcare. Although the stock and group have gone out of favor, the company's fundamentals remain quite good. As long-term investors — not traders — that's what is most important to us because the fundamentals ultimately dictate the direction of stocks. When GE Healthcare Technologies reported a few weeks ago it delivered an upside quarter, raised its full-year outlook, and reiterated that it sees opportunities to expand its margins. The company also said its new orders grew 6%, a result that was much better than peers and suggests it is taking share. Important to us, management was also very upbeat about the role it plays in supporting the launch of Alzheimer's therapies. While we may have been early in assessing when the launch will have an impact on GE Healthcare's numbers, we are encouraged by how CEO Peter Arduini said on the earnings call that it will be a "pretty profound growth opportunity." Eli Lilly Eli Lilly is also worth an update after the stock surged nearly 15% yesterday — making it the largest health-care company in the world by market cap . The pop was a reaction to Lilly's strong beat-and-raise quarter , which saw sales of its diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro clear estimates by more than $200 million. It also got a lift from new positive data on a diabetes and weight-loss drug from competitor Novo Nordisk (NVO), which should improve LLY's long-term prospects. Wall Street has universally cheered the Novo Nordisk news and the Lilly quarter, with analysts increasing their price targets as high as $633 and a long-time bear at Jefferies upgrading its rating to buy from hold. Although the stock is more expensive on a price-to-earnings multiple Wednesday than on Tuesday, this rerating is accounting for increased estimates of Mounjaro and the broader diabetes/obesity portfolio. We don't see this as a zero-sum game between Lilly and Novo Nordisk, but the edge has to go to Lilly because of its more effective medicines and manufacturing leadership. Eli Lilly has now doubled since we first started buying it in the fall of 2021, but the run may not be over yet. We are maintaining our 2 rating because we'd rather see buyers wait for a pullback, but we are raising our price target to $600 from $460 and reiterating our longstanding view that this is the best growth story in large cap pharma. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GEHC and LLY. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

