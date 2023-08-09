Wildfires burn historic Maui town of Lahaina, prompt evacuations across Hawaii

A wildfire burns on the island of Maui near an intersection in Lahaina, Hawaii, August 9, 2023.

Wildfires burned across Hawaii on Wednesday after strong winds from Hurricane Dora and dry conditions ignited blazes and prompted evacuations across the state.

The Coast Guard rescued people from the ocean near Lahaina, Maui, as they went into the water to escape a fast-moving fire, NBC News reported, and the historic downtown area surrounding Front Street was partly destroyed, according to Hawaii News Now and other reports.

Acting Gov. Sylvia Luke issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday that said the fires had burned "hundreds" of acres and forced a number of schools and roads to close. Luke authorized the Hawaii National Guard to aid authorities with disaster relief.

Luke stepped in for Gov. Josh Green, who is traveling, but Green has been "fully briefed" on the situation, according to a release. Green will return to Hawaii on Aug. 15.

The emergency proclamation said evacuations were underway in the Kohala Ranch, Kula, and Lahaina areas, as the fires threaten to affect the health and welfare of "a substantial number of persons." The disaster emergency relief period will continue through at least Aug. 15, the document said.

"Lieutenant Governor Luke has my full support," Green said in a release. "My thoughts are with the residents and businesses affected by Hurricane Dora."