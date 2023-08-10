10-year Treasury yield nudges higher ahead of inflation data

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was slightly higher early Thursday, ahead of the latest figures on consumer price inflation due later in the day.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by 2 basis points at 2:08 a.m. ET, to 4.026%. The 2-year Treasury nudged 1 basis point higher to 4.812%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%.