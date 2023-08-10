CNBC Daily Open: Inflation, earnings and the American consumer

A view of the Stuart The Minion balloon during the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 24, 2022 in New York City.

Asian markets mixed

Asian markets mixed

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.67% and the Topix was up 0.72% early Thursday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 0.95%, while mainland Chinese indexes extended their losses. This comes after losses on major U.S. indexes overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipping 0.54% at the close of trade on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 declined 0.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite shedding 1.17%. Markets are waiting for Thursday's July consumer price index report, which will likely show that the pace of price increases is easing — but not enough to get the Federal Reserve to retreat on its inflation fight.

"Blatant economic coercion"

China sharply rebuked President Joe Biden's executive order limiting U.S. investment in technology — but Beijing stopped short of issuing immediate counter measures. China's Foreign Ministry says the move is "blatant economic coercion." Rather than an outright ban, the measures are aimed at limiting U.S. investment and expertise in semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum computing and certain artificial intelligence capabilities in C