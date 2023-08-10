Cramer says this casino operator is firing on 'all cylinders' as its most-important region recovers

Casino operator Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is firing on "all cylinders," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday, one day after second-quarter strength at the company's properties in both the U.S. and the special Chinese administrative region of Macau. Wynn's results for the three months ended June 30 topped Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines. Shares of Wynnn on Thursday climbed more than 3%, to roughly $105 each. "We do have signs that ... the Chinese gamblers are coming back, and that's great news for Wynn," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." Cramer's Charitable Trust — the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club — owns Wynn Resorts stock. For more than the past three years, Wynn's operations in Macau have faced Covid-pandemic-related disruptions, dragging down its companywide results despite a rebound in the U.S. That's because in 2019, the most recent year without meaningful Covid challenges, Macau accounted for nearly 70% of Wynn's operating revenue. In its 2023 second quarter, Wynn's two Macau properties contributed about 48% of operating revenue, compared with 52% from Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor. "Macau [is] really starting to generate some good numbers," Cramer said. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WYNN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

