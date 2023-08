Dow cierra el jueves ligeramente más alto, con el apoyo de datos más suaves que previsto sobre la inflación, Disney salta casi 5%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on August 10, 2023 in New York City. Stocks opened higher after the release of inflation data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices rose 3.2 percent in July from a year ago marking the first increase after 12 months of steady declines. Overall inflation has dropped from last summer’s peak of 9.1 percent. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images