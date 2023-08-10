High-yield oil funds and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about which sectors and exchange-traded funds to buy, hold or sell. Jenny Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management explained why there is too much risk associated with investing in a high-yield oil fund right now. Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal broke down why he is underweight on the technology sector and doesn't think it will outperform going forward. Instead, Lebenthal is looking at more cyclical sectors such as financials , industrials , materials and energy .