Global rice prices surge close to 12-year highs, and could rise even more

Rice trader displays variety of rice samples at a wholesale store, in Guwahati, Assam, India on August 2, 2023.

Rice prices surged to their highest in almost 12 years on the back of India's rice export ban and adverse weather conditions that could impact production, said the United Nations' food agency.

The Food and Agriculture Organization All Rice Price Index for July rose by 2.8% to 129.7 points.

The figure is up 19.7% compared to a year ago, and the highest nominal value since September 2011, data from FAO showed. The sharpest increases in price came from Thailand.

"Concerns over the potential impacts of El Nino on production in some suppliers provided further underpinning to prices, as did rain-induced interruptions and quality variability in Vietnam's ongoing summer-autumn harvest," the report stated.

El Nino is a climate phenomenon marked by extreme temperatures and weather conditions that could interrupt lives and livelihoods.

India, the world's leading rice exporter, banned exports of non-basmati white rice on Jul. 20, as the government seeks to keep a cap on soaring food prices at home, and ensure there are enough supplies domestically "at reasonable prices."