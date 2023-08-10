Golf legend Phil Mickelson wagered more than $1 billion over decades, lost around $100 million, gambler claims

Phil Mickelson takes a moment before hitting out of the bunker on the 9th hole during the Safeway Open golf tournament at the Silverado Resort and Spa, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Napa, Calif.

Phil Mickelson wagered a total of more than $1 billion over three decades, and sustained gambling losses of close to $100 million, the golf superstar's former friend Billy Walters claims in a new book.

Walters, who was convicted of insider trading in 2017, in the book "Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk," detailed what he called a sports "gambling partnership" with Mickelson "that lasted five years."

He says that led to Mickelson, in September 2012, asking Walters to place a $400,000 bet on Mickelson and the rest of the U.S. Ryder Cup team to win the competition at the Medinah Country Club, where the golfer phoned from.

" 'Have you lost your f---ing mind?' "Walters told Mickelson, according to an excerpt of the book published by Golf Digest.

Walters writes that he asked Mickelson if he remembered what happened to Pete Rose, who was banned from baseball for life for betting on the Cincinnati Reds while managing that team. " 'You're seen as a modern-day Arnold Palmer,' " Walters writes he told Mickelson. "You'd risk all that for this? I want no part of it.'' '

Walters, 77, said that Mickelson replied: "Alright, alright."

Walters wrote that he hoped Mickelson did not place that bet somewhere else, as the American team lost in a stunning comeback by the European squad that became known as the "Miracle at Medinah."