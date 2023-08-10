Cat-sitting to save on travel costs? I looked after 5 and got a free place in Spain for two weeks
I love Spain.
So when a friend of a friend who lives on the island of Mallorca asked if I could look after her five cats in exchange for staying in her house for two weeks, I leapt at the chance.
I'd never done anything like this, so I organized a video call with the homeowner, Daniella, who spoke to me from her living room in the small inland town of Binissalem.
Daniella, a business coach from Switzerland who moved to Mallorca several years ago, said she was leaving in a few weeks to take a coaching course in Arizona and needed someone trustworthy to look after Phiro, Jabbo, Nunik, Orion and Yoda, all of whom had been rescued by her as kittens.
During warm weather, the cats mainly lived outside, she told me, so I would need to keep an eye on them and feed them twice a day. In lieu of payment, I could stay in her ensuite guest room, and even use her car too.
"Do you have experience with cats?" Daniella asked. I had to be honest: I hadn't looked after them since I was a teenager, but I'd always found my friends' pets to be cute and good company.
I was excited, but a little nervous. I'm used to traveling solo, having visited Vietnam, Bali and Las Vegas alone, but I'd never stayed in a stranger's home by myself on an overseas trip. I worried I'd feel isolated.
But my fears were unfounded. I had a day's handover with Daniella, who showed me around Binissalem's center — a grid of attractive, narrow streets flanked by thick-walled stone buildings — and where a weekly market was held in a town square.
She kindly introduced me to several of her friends — English-speaking expatriates who were long settled in Mallorca — over a meal at Es P'dal, a restaurant off the square. One had made a life on the island as a celebrant officiating weddings and other ceremonies; another was a life coach. Daniella added me to their WhatsApp group where they shared upcoming activities.
After dropping Daniella off at the airport early the next morning, my adventure as a first-time cat sitter began.
Daniella briefed me on her pets, all male and neutered, printing a photo and summary of each: Phiro, a soft-furred ginger tabby was the youngest; Yoda, a shy green-eyed grey tabby liked to spend his days outside; Nunik, a tabby with a white belly loved to eat tuna; long-haired Orion was the secret boss of the house; and black and white Jabbo frequently begged for food.