Cat-sitting to save on travel costs? I looked after 5 and got a free place in Spain for two weeks

I love Spain. So when a friend of a friend who lives on the island of Mallorca asked if I could look after her five cats in exchange for staying in her house for two weeks, I leapt at the chance. I'd never done anything like this, so I organized a video call with the homeowner, Daniella, who spoke to me from her living room in the small inland town of Binissalem. Daniella, a business coach from Switzerland who moved to Mallorca several years ago, said she was leaving in a few weeks to take a coaching course in Arizona and needed someone trustworthy to look after Phiro, Jabbo, Nunik, Orion and Yoda, all of whom had been rescued by her as kittens.

Binissalem, Mallorca, is surrounded by vineyards dating back to Roman times. Markus Lange | Getty Images

During warm weather, the cats mainly lived outside, she told me, so I would need to keep an eye on them and feed them twice a day. In lieu of payment, I could stay in her ensuite guest room, and even use her car too. "Do you have experience with cats?" Daniella asked. I had to be honest: I hadn't looked after them since I was a teenager, but I'd always found my friends' pets to be cute and good company. I was excited, but a little nervous. I'm used to traveling solo, having visited Vietnam, Bali and Las Vegas alone, but I'd never stayed in a stranger's home by myself on an overseas trip. I worried I'd feel isolated. But my fears were unfounded. I had a day's handover with Daniella, who showed me around Binissalem's center — a grid of attractive, narrow streets flanked by thick-walled stone buildings — and where a weekly market was held in a town square.

Jabbo, who often asked for treats, sitting next to an information sheet about him.