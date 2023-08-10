Investing in Space: Americans think spotting asteroids should be NASA's top priority, Pew says
Overview: Survey says
Every year or so the nonprofit Pew Research Center conducts a survey about Americans' views of the country's involvement, priorities and performance in space. With about 10,000 people responding from across the U.S., the most recent survey done in early June gives the "space bubble" a look at how outside taxpayers perceive the often insular industry.
Let's start with how Americans view the importance of U.S. leadership in space. Of adults surveyed, 69% described it as essential for the U.S. to be a leader – but that's higher among men, at 75%, than women, at 63%. It's also seen as more important to older generations, with 74% of those 65 and above seeing U.S. leadership in space as essential, versus 62% among those between the ages of 18 and 29.
One important caveat on the government side of things: There's no mention of the Space Force, FAA, FCC, NOAA or other federal agencies with significant budgets and influence in space. Most of the questions are focused on NASA. I'd guess that's because, other than Space Force, few people outside the industry know the important roles those agencies play in space, especially when it comes to regulations. Still, it'd be great to have that data in future surveys.
Even regarding NASA, one massive discrepancy stood out: Exploring the moon with astronauts ranked as the second-lowest priority for NASA among those surveyed, at 12%, only just ahead of sending astronauts to explore Mars, at 11%.
Meanwhile NASA's headline program these days focuses on getting astronauts back to the moon. The agency this week revealed that the Artemis 3 mission – currently planned to be the first landing of astronauts on the moon since the Apollo era – is likely to slip to 2026 (an unsurprising revelation) and may fly "a different mission" than reach the lunar surface (a surprising revelation).
If the Americans surveyed by Pew were in charge, it's doubtful the Artemis moon program would exist at all. The value of sending astronauts to the moon and Mars is still not clear to most Americans – and NASA should probably stop thinking about it "as a jobs program" – but that's up to the space industry to keep improving that value-add pitch.
So, how do taxpayers think NASA should be spending their money? Well, as has been the case in prior surveys, the top priority by far, at 60%, was monitoring asteroids and objects that could hit our planet. That's followed by monitoring Earth's climate, at 50%; researching the effect of space travel on human health, at 29%; and searching for life and planets that could support life, at 16%.
On the private sector side, the reviews for space companies were largely favorable – more so than I expected – especially among those who are more familiar with the landscape.
Among Americans who have "a lot" of familiarity with the sector, 74% of those surveyed had a "mostly good" view of space companies building safe and reliable rockets and spacecraft, compared to just 12% saying "mostly bad."
About 70% of respondents said space companies offer a "mostly good" contribution to space exploration, and 63% saw companies as helping open up space travel to more people.
The private sector's most mixed result was in limiting debris in space – split into thirds between a "mostly good" contribution, "mostly bad," and "not sure" – I believe that's fairly close to how those within the industry see it, too. There's an understanding of the need for significant progress in mitigating space debris.
Those who have only "a little" familiarity with space companies were less likely to return positive reviews of the sector — more likely to say they were "not sure" on many of the questions — highlighting how much more needs to be done to communicate the value companies create in the sector.
What's up
- Virgin Galactic launches Galactic 02 mission carrying first tourists: The company's second commercial mission, and third spaceflight since May, carried a trio of passengers past the edge of space with its VSS Unity spacecraft. — CNBC
- Boeing resets Starliner plan to be ready for first crew flight by March 2024: A key parachute drop test is expected in November, which will be critical to finishing work for the launch with NASA astronauts. – CNBC
- Astra conducts layoffs, reallocates staff to spacecraft engine business, and raises debt in bid to survive: The company said the reduction of about 70 employees and reassignment of about 50 more will help "execute on on near-term opportunities," but will delay the first launch of its Rocket 4 vehicle. It raised $10.8 million in debt, as well. – CNBC
- Amazon switches rockets for prototype Kuiper satellites launch again, this time from ULA's delayed Vulcan rocket to one of the company's remaining Atlas V rockets. The launch is targeting Sept. 26. – Reuters
- Axiom to fly Polish astronaut on future mission, lines up fourth NASA mission: The Ax-4 mission is set to launch in August 2024 through an order from NASA. The Houston-company also signed an agreement through the European Space Agency, with the Polish mission and astronaut set to be named at a later time. – Axiom / Axiom
- NOAA lifts Earth imagery restrictions, in a move that Umbra Space celebrated by releasing a high-resolution 16-centimeter Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) image. The company called the NOAA's change "impactful" and said it opens up products at resolutions not previously available to commercial customers. – NOAA / Umbra
- SES says four O3b mPOWER satellites are suffering from an electrical problem. The company is investigating a problem that is turning off the spacecraft's power modules. The issue isn't impacting the performance of the satellite's payloads and SES said it remains on track to begin providing service before the end of the year. – SpaceNews
- ESA outlines upcoming tests for Ariane 6 rocket: The agency will host a press conference in early September, shortly after a planned test of the rocket in late August. The first Ariane 6 launch is planned for next year. – ESA
- Firefly names space tug "Elytra" and plans for NRO demonstration mission. Formerly known as the company's "Space Utility Vehicle," Firefly plans to fly a mission for the National Reconnaissance Office in 2024 to demonstrate "rapid payload reconfiguration capabilities." – Firefly / Firefly
- Lockheed Martin builds a small satellite facility, with a 20,000-square-foot clean room that will feature assembly lines especially for the company to build satellites for the SDA's Tranche 1 Transport Layer constellation. The facility is designed to process up to 180 small satellites per year. – Lockheed Martin
- Vermont-based Benchmark moves into new headquarters, with the company having recently raised $33 million in funding. Benchmark says the new 40,000-square-foot facility brings added capabilities such as testing and integration that will enhance the company's production. – Benchmark
- French startup Exotrail establishes U.S. subsidiaries, as the company looks to tap the American market with its electric propulsion and mission operations systems. – SpaceNews
- Colorado startup Lunar Outpost delivers first rover, which will undergo integration and final test at NASA's APL center in Maryland. The company's "Lunar Vertex" rover is planned for a 2024 mission to the moon, under the agency's CLPS program. – Lunar Outpost
- French startup HyPrSpace developing "Orbital Baguette" rockets, with the company saying it completed two successful engine tests last year and aiming for a debut suborbital launch test in 2025. – HyPerSpace
Industry maneuvers
- Charlie Ergen to recombine Dish and EchoStar in a consolidation of his telecommunications empire, 15 years after EchoStar was spun out of Dish. – CNBC
- SES completes "C-band clearing" to trigger $3 billion FCC payout: The company launched five new satellites to repackage broadcast spectrum as part of an effort to open up more frequency for 5G services in the U.S. The company expects to receive the payment in the fourth quarter. – SES
- KKR to take European aerospace company OHB private, with the private equity group believing the publicly-traded company is undervalued. – Financial Times
- German company Rocket Factory Augsburg raises $33 million (€30 million) in debt from KKR: The rocket builder said the convertible bond makes KKR a leading investor alongside OHB, the European aerospace company that it spun out of in 2018. – RFA
- Starfish wins $1.8 million Air Force contract: Under AFWERX, the funding will support the in-orbit servicing startup's development of its Cephalopod docking system. – SpaceNews
- Spire awarded emissions monitoring contract from GHGSat to build and launch four satellites in 2024 that carry GHGSat payloads. That's in addition to Spire's previous deal with GHGSat to launch three satellites by the end of this year. The contract's value was not disclosed. – Spire
Market movers
- Viasat revenue grows, as it's still investigating the status and potential salvageability of its ViaSat-3 Americas satellite: For its fiscal first quarter of 2024, Viasat reported $780 million in revenue, a 36% increase compared to the same period last year. It reported a net loss of $77 million for the period, wider than a net loss of $21.6 million a year ago. – CNBC
- Rocket Lab reports Q2 results in line with expectations. It added contracts for 10 Electron launches during the quarter. The company reported a net loss of $45.9 million, and revenue grew 12% year over year to $62 million. Its contract backlog also increased by $40.1 million to $534.3 million. – CNBC
- Wall Street analysts praise Rocket Lab's performance, with all but one of six firms reaffirming a "buy" rating on the stock and expecting to see shares climb higher this year. – CNBC
- Redwire further trims losses in Q2, reporting that it further expanded both its contract backlog and revenue. For the second quarter, Redwire brought in $60.1 million of revenue, up 64% from the same period a year ago. Its backlog of contracted orders increased nearly 70% year over year to $272.8 million. The company trimmed its net loss to $5.5 million, dropping the amount 93% from $77 million in the year-ago quarter. – CNBC
- BlackSky reports Q2 results that saw revenue growth continue, bringing in $19.3 million in the quarter, up 28% from the same period a year ago. Its net loss was $33.4 million, wider than the $26.3 million net loss a year prior. The company aims to achieve an adjusted EBITDA profit by the fourth quarter. – BlackSky
- Spire set a new quarterly revenue record in Q2, with the company reporting a 37% year-over-year increase to $26.5 million. It also improved its net loss to $16.3 million, 57% narrower from a year ago. The company expects to see positive free cash flow by mid-2024. – Spire
Boldly going
- Tina Ghataore joins Belgian space company aerospacelab as chief strategy and revenue officer, as well as CEO of the company's newly established North American division. Ghatoare last week left her role as Mynaric's chief commercial officer. — aerospacelab
- Jen Splaingard appointed as Sierra Space's senior vice president of engineering and test, a promotion since joining the company last October after a 19-year career at Boeing. – Sierra Space
- Christine Fox joins the board of Muon Space. The former acting deputy secretary of defense joins the California-based startup as it works to launch climate-monitoring satellites. – Muon
