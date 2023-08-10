Morgan Stanley says buy this under the radar Israeli fabric printing stock

Morgan Stanley thinks Wall Street overreacted to Kornit Digital's latest revenue guidance, and shares in the Israeli fabric printing company now present a favorable buying opportunity. The Wall Street bank upgraded the maker of digital printing technologies for the garment industry to overweight from equal weight on Thursday, with a $29 per share price target. Morgan Stanley's forecast implies more than 30% upside from Wednesday's $22.23 close. Kornit Digital shares are higher by 6.6% in 2023 after climbing more than 10% early Thursday. The company not only make commercial inkjet printers, but also chemical products for textile makers. KRNT YTD mountain Kornit Digital stock has shed 3.2% from the start of the year. The company posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss of an adjusted 15 cents per share on Wednesday, on $56.2 million in revenue. Analysts polled by FactSet forecast an adjusted loss of 20 cents per share on $57.5 million in revenue. Shares fell more than 20% on the report. But Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring says the market reaction to Kornit's lower second-half revenue forecast, which he says came in 7% below consensus estimates, was too severe. Woodring attributed the weaker forecast to "continued weak capital spending and deals elongating," which will ease over the long-term. "[W]e don't believe near-term weakness dampens Kornit's 2024 outlook, where we forecast a return to double digit Y/Y revenue growth and Adj. EBITDA profitability, catalyzed by a strong pipeline built out at the ITMA [International Textile Machinery Association] trade show in June and continued strength in system upgrades," Woodring said. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.