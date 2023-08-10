CNBC Investing Club

Oversold or overbought? Here's where our 6 tech mega-caps stand — plus our takes

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
The logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone with an EU flag shown in the background.
Justin Tallis | AFP via Getty Images

For most of 2023, the stocks of our six mega-caps have traveled in a pack and in one direction — up. But over the last month, the group has broken up and gone in different directions, with some continuing their upward climb and others plateauing or losing ground. That gives us the opportunity to evaluate our next moves in these core holdings.