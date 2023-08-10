PayPal is diving deeper into crypto by launching its own stablecoin—what investors should know

PayPal has added a new cryptocurrency to its roster: PayPal USD (PYUSD).

On Monday, the online payments service became the first major U.S. financial company to launch its own U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin.

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, which derive their value based on how much crypto traders are willing to pay for them at the moment, stablecoins are typically backed by a physical asset, such as commodities like gold or fiat currencies like the U.S. dollar, which help the stablecoin maintain a relatively consistent price.

PayPal USD is "100% backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S. Treasuries and similar cash equivalents," according to a Monday press release. Additionally, PayPal's stablecoin is redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars, which means one PayPal USD can be redeemed for one U.S. dollar and vice versa.

PYUSD lives on the Ethereum blockchain and is issued by Paxos Trust Company, a financial tech company that specializes in blockchain and offers crypto brokerage services. Notably, Paxos was ordered to stop issuing Binance's dollar-pegged stablecoin, BUSD, by the New York State Department of Financial Services in February.

This isn't PayPal's first foray into crypto. Last year, the company began allowing users to transfer, send and receive a number of popular digital tokens, including bitcoin and ether.

Starting Monday and over the coming weeks, PayPal customers who buy PayPal USD will be able to transfer it to compatible external crypto wallets, make peer-to peer payments, pay for purchases and use it to convert any of PayPal's supported cryptocurrencies.

"The shift toward digital currencies requires a stable instrument that is both digitally native and easily connected to fiat currency like the U.S. dollar," Dan Schulman, CEO of PayPal, said in the press release.