CNBC Investing Club

Shares of red-hot Apple and Nvidia have hit rough patches. Here's what we think is happening

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks before the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at its headquarters on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the annual WWDC23 developer conference. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Apple (AAPL) and Nvidia (NVDA) — the Club's two "own it, don't trade it" stocks — have seen their fortunes sour somewhat in recent weeks, sliding to become among our five worst-performing holdings in August.