Trump election trial: Special counsel Jack Smith seeks Jan. 2 start date

Special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday proposed a Jan. 2 start date for former President Donald Trump's trial on charges of attempting to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Smith in a filing in Washington, D.C., federal court argued that that trial date would "vindicate the public's strong interest in a speedy trial."

That interest is "of particular significance" in a case involving an ex-president accused of conspiring to subvert a democratic election "and discount citizens' legitimate votes," Smith wrote in the eight-page filing.

Smith's office estimated that its case would take no longer than four to six weeks to present to jurors.

The court filing also said that Smith expects to have "substantially completed" the production of evidence to be turned over to Trump by Aug. 28.

The proposed timeline would start the D.C. trial more than five months before jury selection begins in Trump's other federal case in Miami, which centers on his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021.

Trump has pleaded not guilty in both cases. His legal team previously proposed that the Florida case should not head to trial before the November 2024 presidential election, where Trump hopes to compete as the Republican nominee.

The first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses are scheduled for Jan. 15.

That same day, Trump is scheduled to stand trial in Manhattan federal court for a civil lawsuit filed by the writer E. Jean Carroll. In that case, Trump is accused of defaming Carroll in statements he made during and after his presidency denying her allegation that he raped her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.

Trump did not appear in court in the recent trial for a similar lawsuit also brought by Carroll. In that case, a civil jury awarded her $5 million after finding that Trump sexually abused her, and had defamed her in statements made last fall.