5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Dog days

Stocks are headed for a largely down week, with the S&P 500 off 0.2% so far this week and the Nasdaq Composite off 1.23%. For both indexes, a losing result would mark their second straight week of declines. The last time the Nasdaq had back-to-back weekly losses was December. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , the lone gainer so far this week, is up 0.3%. Follow live market updates.

2. Cooling off

Inflation notched another period of cooling off last month, with the consumer price index up 3.2% from a year ago, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report was slightly better than what Wall Street expected, though the annual rate did come in slightly higher than the previous month — the first month-over-month rate increase in roughly a year. Core inflation, however, excluding volatile food and energy prices, increased just 0.2% for the month, as it did in June. Friday brings more inflation data in the form of the producer price index, out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Disney hasn't been shy about playing the field for new ESPN partners. But, as CNBC's Alex Sherman and Lillian Rizzo report, top sports leagues aren't sold on the pitch. The NBA and MLB have both questioned the advantage of a tie-up that could see lucrative broadcasting fees swapped for equity in ESPN. A deal of that nature would save Disney cash (right when it needs it) but could leave the leagues strapped. People familiar with the talks note that they're still in early stages and have included few specifics, but Disney's exclusive negotiating window to re-up rights with the NBA ends in April 2024, which means the clock is ticking.

4. Opioid case reopened

The Supreme Court has blocked a $6 billion bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family. The settlement would have removed the company from the family's ownership and protected the Sacklers from civil lawsuits related to Purdue-made opioid OxyContin. The order Thursday agrees to review the settlement, which was reached in May with U.S. states and thousands of local governments, and to weigh whether the Chapter 11 proceeding can release non-debtor third parties from claims brought by other non-debtors "without the claimants' consent."

5. Maui wildfires