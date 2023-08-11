Acquisition of Adani Capital opens access to India's 'underbanked' market, Bain says

People walk past a screen displaying news featuring on Adani Group inside the BSE building in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

U.S. private equity group Bain Capital said its recent agreement to buy Adani Capital was aimed at tapping the "underbanked" segment of India's economy.

In July, the Boston-based firm agreed to acquire 90% of Adani Capital and Adani Housing, buying out all of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani family's private stake in the company.

The deal will provide a crucial lending platform to India's micro, small and medium enterprises — a market that is growing rapidly, said Barnaby Lyons, a partner and global co-head of Bain Capital Special Situations.

"Just the structurally underbanked nature of the economy means that there is a ... need for innovative finance platforms like Adani Capital," he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

"This specific business sits in a segment — small lending to micro SMEs, the agricultural space and affordable housing, which actually benefits from some of the best demand supply dynamics."

Despite the structural growth trends in this segment, "the granular nature of the lending makes it difficult for the traditional banks to access," Lyons added.