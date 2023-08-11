Country Garden shares hit record low after profit warning as debt fears loom

Shares of beleaguered Chinese real estate company Country Garden Holdings slumped to an all-time low on Friday as the company issued a profit warning a day earlier.

The stock fell to an intraday low of 90 Hong Kong cents, extending the company's losing streak after eight sessions of losses in the past nine days. This included a 14.3% plunge on August 8.

The sell-off in Country Garden shares also spilled over to the wider property sector.

The broader Hang Seng Mainland Property Index was 1.49% lower in afternoon trade on Thursday. Shares of counterpart Longfor Group were down 1.9%, while China Resources Land saw its shares slide about 1%.