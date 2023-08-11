Hawaii wildfire death toll rises to 55, historic capital Lahaina 'reduced to ashes'

A wildfire burns in Kihei, Hawaii late Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Thousands of residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.

At least 55 people are dead after devastating wildfires ripped through Hawaii's second-largest island of Maui, county officials confirmed late Thursday local time.

The blaze has reduced the historic city of Lahaina to ashes, said Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz, who surveyed the damage. The fire in Lahaina has been 80% contained but remains active, according to a Thursday update from Maui County officials. The city remains without power.

Lahaina was the capital of Hawaii from when the islands were an independent kingdom. The city carries deep cultural significance to Hawaiians. King Kamehameha I established Lahaina as his royal residence in the early 19th century after unifying the islands into a single state.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking. The recovery process will be long, but we're committed to these families and communities," Schatz said on social media.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green on Thursday issued a fourth emergency proclamation since the fires began on Tuesday. The declaration will help with the recovery and rebuilding of West Maui and allow for doctors and nurses from out of state to practice in Hawaii.