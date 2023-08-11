CNBC Investing Club

Here are the six trades and the two price-target changes the Club made this week

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer
Rob Kim | NBCUniversal

During another busy week of earnings and stock market swings, we picked our spots and made six trades, including calling up a Bullpen name. We also changed two Club price targets. Here's a day-by-day look.