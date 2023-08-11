CNBC Investing Club

How more than a trillion dollars in U.S. government infrastructure spending can boost these 3 industrial stocks

Morgan Chittum@morgan_chittum
Construction workers work on repairing an intersection on November 22, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The White House's infrastructure plan estimates to set aside approximately $35 billion for Texas projects.
Brandon Bell | Getty Images

The U.S. government is deploying trillions of dollars of stimulus money into infrastructure investments, boosting the prospects for a number of industrials in the Club portfolio.