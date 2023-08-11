Singapore narrows 2023 growth forecast on 'weak' external demand

A general view of the Central Business District and the Merlion, illuminated with a projection during the iLight Marina Bay on March 29, 2018 in Singapore.

Singapore narrowed its economic growth forecast to a range of 0.5% and 1.5% for this year, citing sluggish external demand amid a weak global economy.

The growth forecast was trimmed from an earlier range estimate of 0.5% to 2.5%, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry on Friday.

Gross domestic product for the April to June quarter grew 0.5% year-on-year, falling short of the government's advance estimate of 0.7% announced in July.

"Singapore's external demand outlook for the rest of the year remains weak," the ministry said in a statement.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, Singapore's economy eked out marginal growth of 0.1% — a reversal from the 0.4% contraction in the first quarter of this year, narrowly avoiding a technical recession or two consecutive quarters of contraction.