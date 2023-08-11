Use this 3-step meditation to counter negative thoughts

When you're on your way home from a party, do you find that you're still thinking about a joke you made that didn't quite land. Or maybe you're fixated on how the host bought a shockingly low amount of food for how many people they invited.

Thoughts like these can turn a perfectly pleasant gathering into a source of anxiety or frustration for days to come.

This tendency to focus more on the negative aspects of ourselves and others, as opposed to the positive or even neutral ones, is called negativity bias. It can chip away at our self-esteem and even make us illogical in our scrutiny of our friends and family.

One way to curb this is by meditating, Oren Jay Sofer said as a guest on the podcast "Ten Percent Happier."

"Meditation can help us to balance that negativity bias by appreciating the goodness that is already here and available in life," Jay Sofer said. "When we uplift the heart, even a little, we have more energy and strength to devote to the things we care about."

Here is a 3-step meditation that can help you build a more positive outlook.