Why activist Astra Taylor is not giving up on student loan forgiveness

In 2014, Astra Taylor co-founded the Debt Collective, the first union for debtors. Since then, one of her main goals has been to get student debt canceled.

The last year or so has been bittersweet: First, in what felt like a major victory, President Joe Biden announced that he'd cancel up to $20,000 in federal education debt for tens of millions of Americans. Then that plan was quickly halted by a barrage of legal challenges from the right.

The Supreme Court finally struck down Biden's relief program in June, ruling that the president didn't have the authority to forgive so much consumer debt without prior authorization from Congress.

But Taylor isn't discouraged. "The genie of debt cancellation is not going back in the bottle," she said.

I interviewed Taylor, who is also a documentary filmmaker and author, this week about her reaction to the Supreme Court's decision, and what is next for the battle to get student debt forgiven. Her latest book, "The Age of Insecurity: Coming Together as Things Fall Apart," will be published in September.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Annie Nova: Did the Supreme Court's decision surprise you?

Astra Taylor: No. It is obvious that the court's majority is ultraconservative and highly partisan. The Biden administration should have canceled the debt automatically and immediately before lawsuits were filed.

AN: What do you expect the consequences of the ruling to be?

AT: I hope the ruling contributes further to the delegitimization of the court. Justice Elena Kagan charged that the decision violated the constitution. In the long-term, the cause of student debt abolition will prevail. Borrowers won't let six reactionary judges have the last word.