Travelers say these are the best — and worst — airports in North America based on wait times for check-in, customs and more

Casago ranked the best and worst airports in the U.S. based for waiting times, according to passenger reviews.

In an August study, Casago, a full-service rental property management company, analyzed passenger reviews on airlinequality.com, that rate waiting times for lines like check-in, baggage drop, baggage pickup, customs and more on a scale of one to five stars. Individual airports and locations were then ranked to identify which one has the highest percentages of positive reviews. Every one of the best airports in North America for wait times according to passengers is located in the U.S. In contrast, the worst airports on the continent are spread out across different countries.

The best airport in North America based on wait times: Southwest Florida International Airport

The Southwest Florida International Airport ranked No. 1 on the list. It had 66.67% of four to five-star reviews. The biggest airlines that fly out of RSW are American, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, and United. According to a previous report from Travel Lens, the airport ranked the best in the U.S. based on wait times, passenger satisfaction, and Google review ratings—with a score of 8.06/10. The airport is located in the South Fort Myers area and has a Google review rating of 4.5/5. The airport isn't the biggest in Florida, but it is currently the second-busiest single-runway airport in America, according to Travel Lens. The Southwest Florida International Airport covers 13,555 acres, making it the third-largest airport in the U.S. in terms of land, according to the Casago report.

The 10 best airports in North America based on wait times

Southwest Florida International (RSW) Portland International (PDX) Detroit Metro (DTW) Tampa International (TPA) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International (CVG) Raleigh-Durham International (RDU) Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA) Nashville International (BNA) Orlando Sanford International (SFB) Chicago Midway International (MDW) Portland International in Oregon was the second-best airport in North America for wait times. It is the largest airport in the state and accounts for 90% of the state's passenger air travel, according to the Centre for Aviation. J.D. Power and Associates ranked PDX as one of the best for large passenger airports in 2015, 2016, and 2019 based on the overall passenger satisfaction. The airport offers passengers a light rail connection to downtown, free Wi-Fi and tax-free shopping.

The Portland International Airport ranked as the second best airport in North America, according to a Casago report. Nathan Howard | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The worst airport in North America based on wait times: Sangster International Airport in Jamaica

The Sangster International Airport is three miles east of Montego Bay, Jamaica. It services 45 destinations and has 25 airlines operating out of the location. According to the airport's website, the Sangster International handled 4.4 million passengers in 2022. It is the largest of Jamaica's three international airports and 72% of the country's visitors use it as their primary airport, according to the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority. The airport is undergoing a massive expansion, including an upgrade to the runway that cost $34 million. According to the Jamaica Sun, the MBJ Chief Executive Officer Shane Munroe stated that the extension would bring in more passengers from more locations since it would enable the airport to welcome larger planes.

The Punta Cana International Airport only had 6.98% of four to five-star reviews. Daniel Slim | Afp | Getty Images

The 10 worst airports in North America based on wait times