What we want to see from retail sales and 3 Club earnings in the week ahead

Zev Fima
People shop in a Manhattan store on July 27, 2023 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Investors have turned a bit cautious. The broad-based S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite both posted their second consecutive losing weeks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a slight gain.

While the selling could be nothing more than investors locking in gains after a strong rally this year, there is also some worry that the economy has yet to feel the full impact of the Federal Reserve's tightening efforts. That unknown is likely pushing many to reduce exposure to riskier growth assets until it's clear the central bank has pulled off a so-called soft landing — or has managed to stomp out inflation while avoiding a recession altogether.