Gen Zers say they feel guilty when they don't work on vacation, but 'unplugging is the way you get fresh ideas'

There are plenty of reasons that make it difficult to take a vacation — stressful workloads, financial constraints and, of course, the fact that paid time off isn't a guarantee in the U.S.

But for today's youngest workers, one big thing holding them back is guilt.

Some 35% of Gen Z workers say they feel guilty not working when they're on vacation, versus the 29% U.S. average across age ranges. That's according to LinkedIn's latest Workforce Confidence Index, based on a survey of 9,461 U.S. professionals this summer.

Gen Z's vacation guilt could be because they're still at the stage of their careers where they're more concerned with impressing their boss, getting along with co-workers or making sure they're pulling their weight, says George Anders, LinkedIn's senior editor at large.

"Gen Z is very conscientious," Anders tells CNBC Make It. They may have different habits, such as dress code preferences or desires of the location where they work, "but from what we're seeing, Gen Z's commitment to delivering good work is as intense as any other generation."