The 10 best U.S. states for flipping houses, maximizing ROI—half are in the South

House flipping can be a lucrative business, but especially if you choose the right location.

Joybird, a handcrafted furniture company, analyzed 11 factors in real estate markets across the United States to uncover the best locations to maximize the return on your investment in flipping houses.

The factors used were determined using data from Zillow, Redfin, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and more. They include:

median home price

the average price of fixer-upper homes

number of fixer-upper homes

median days on the market

home flipping gross ROI

property tax rate

average kitchen remodeling cost

average bathroom remodeling cost

number of real estate agents

number of construction managers

number of construction laborers

Five out of the top 10 states on Joyride's final ranking are located in the South, indicating this region of the United States is ideal for home flipping.