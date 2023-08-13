CNBC Investing Club

How do I invest in a S&P 500 fund? Should I trade stocks after hours? We've got answers

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima

Here's our Club Mailbag email investingclubmailbag@cnbc.com — so you send your questions directly to Jim Cramer and his team of analysts. We can't offer personal investing advice. We will only consider more general questions about the investment process or stocks in the portfolio or related industries.

Question 1: Over the years, I've heard advisors like Jim Cramer and Warren Buffett say to do a base investment in S&P 500 index fund, but there are so many under that moniker. Are you referring to the S&P index itself, or one of the variations, and which symbol(s)? Thanks, Doug W.