Here are 3 reasons you can’t stop comparing yourself financially to others, says bestselling author

For instance, when the renowned sitcom "Friends" was on TV, Thakor was in her early 20s, living in New York as an investment banker. She lived in a fourth-floor walk-up and paid $800 a month for a 400-square-foot studio. If she tried to live in an apartment similar to the one shown on "Friends," she estimates, she would have probably spent more than half her take-home income. Thakor's major concern is people may expect to achieve those characters' lifestyles if they have similar job positions and have one of two outcomes when that doesn't happen: They either feel bad about themselves for not having that life or stretch themselves financially to access it. 2. Easy access to credit Readily available lines of credit may encourage consumers to live up to standards that are not economically feasible, said Thakor. Instead of once-common in-store layaway plans, where the shopper could make monthly payments until they paid the item off and could bring it home, shoppers can now walk out the door with the product financed on debt, often ultimately paying 50% to 80% more than the original price on minimum monthly payments and interest rates, said Thakor.

"Layaway plans are almost nonexistent these days," she said. "They've been replaced by credit cards." "It's a longer-term trend versus the post-pandemic credit card figures that are due to very real struggle right now," Thakor added. Credit card balances are up almost 20% from a year ago, according to a quarterly credit industry insights report from TransUnion. The average balance per consumer rose to $5,947, the highest in a decade. 3. Social media "Social media puts everything on steroids," said Thakor. "It is an airbrushed, curated version of our lives." People who consume social media are often exposed to content that shows images of people they may know, or from influencers, that make them feel, quite often, inadequate.

Nearly 40% of young adults said they spend more of their money on experiences than necessities such as paying bills, according to a 2022 report by Credit Karma. However, Thakor is hopeful because she has noticed an increased desire for genuine connections from platform users, and one can't have a true connection if it's based on falsehoods.

'We're all vulnerable to overspending'

"It really helps to just acknowledge that we're all vulnerable to overspending to maintain our status, [which] is deeply ingrained into our psyche," said psychologist Bradley T. Klontz, a certified financial planner and the managing principal of YMW Advisors in Boulder, Colorado. While it is good to always aspire for better, here are three ways for you to stay true to your financial means as you work your way up to your goals: 1. Acknowledge that we all care deeply The first step is to realize that everyone cares deeply about their status in social circles, "even if we pretend not to," said Klontz, who is also a member of the CNBC Financial Advisor Council. 2. Remember that social media can be misleading "The bottom line is we are inundated with misinformation around how people become wealthy and how wealthy people spend their money," he said.

