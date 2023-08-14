Buy these A.I. enablers, adopters and adapters, Evercore ISI says

Evercore ISI is calling out its top artificial intelligence enablers, adopters and adapters as the technology's prominence transforms businesses and the world. The promise of AI has fueled an uptick in shares linked to the technology, with blowout quarterly results from Nvidia in May arousing even more excitement among investors. Given this setup, senior managing director Julian Emanuel highlighted a short list of Russell 3000 stocks that mentioned AI in earnings calls since Nvidia's May release and saw positive reactions to their latest reports. These names have also seen their next 12 months' EPS estimates revised upward and sit in the top 75% of the index. Here are some companies included in the list: It's no surprise both Alphabet and Meta Platforms made the cut. Both stocks have risen on AI demand about 48% and 152%, respectively, since the start of the year. EPS estimates for Meta and Alphabet have risen nearly 15% and 5%, respectively, since the end of May. Alphabet management reiterated its years-long AI focus during its recent quarterly release and highlighted ways it's integrating AI-improved search and advertising. Meta's management spotlighted the growth of content recommended by AI, now its "fastest growing" area on Facebook's feed. In a recent earnings call, Booking Holdings also referred to ways it's using AI to personalize the booking experience and highlighted its generative AI Priceline travel assistant known as Penny. BKNG YTD mountain Shares year to date Shares surged nearly 8% on the back of the report, while EPS expectations are up more than 4% on a 12-month forward basis. Booking's stock has surged nearly 60% this year as consumer travel continues its rebound. A handful of semiconductor and software stocks also were included, along with Nvidia. EPS estimates for Arista Networks have risen more than 5% since the end of May and nearly 20% on the back of strong earnings and optimistic guidance. MongoDB soared 28% after posting blowout results, with EPS estimates up more than 44% since the end of May. Intel , Pure Storage , JPMorgan Chase and Domino's Pizza also met Evercore's criteria. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.