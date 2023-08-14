CBS News names Wendy McMahon as new chief

CBS News on Monday named Wendy McMahon as its CEO and president.

The role expands McMahon's prior role as co-president to having solo oversight over CBS News and its stations. Previously, McMahon shared responsibilities with Neeraj Khemlani, who on Sunday told staff he was stepping down.

Since 2021, McMahon served as co-president with Khemlani, and both were responsible for running CBS News as well as popular shows like "60 Minutes" and "Face the Nation."

On Sunday, Khemlani told employees that he was leaving his current role for a new "multi-year first-look" deal with CBS where he will develop content such as documentaries, scripted series and books for Simon & Schuster.

Last week, CBS News parent Paramount announced it was selling book publisher Simon & Schuster to private equity giant KKR.

McMahon will be in charge of all of CBS News' broadcast and streaming operations, as well as its 27 local TV stations, 14 local streaming channels and syndication programming. She'll also oversee content licensing to TV stations and the division's national ad sales business.

In addition, McMahon will oversee first-run entertainment series like "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune," as well as "Entertainment Tonight" and "The Drew Barrymore Show." CBS Radio and CBS Newspath will also fall under her purview.

McMahon also previously shared responsibilities with Steven LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. LoCascio announced Monday his plans to retire at the end of his contract. McMahon will was also named president of CBS Media Ventures.