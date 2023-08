Market Movers rounded up the best reactions on Cleveland-Cliffs from investors and analysts. The pros, including Jim Cramer , discussed the mining name a day after U.S. Steel said it turned down a $7.3 billion dollar buyout offer from the rival company. Cleveland-Cliffs CEO Lourenco Goncalves joined CNBC on Monday to discuss his thoughts on the rejected deal and what he sees moving forward. Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs closed 8.8% higher.