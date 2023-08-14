Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from Plug Power

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Plug Power's year-to-date stock performance.

Plug Power: "I think the only way you'd be able to plug in is if you think someone's going to engineer a short squeeze here, and I've got to tell you, that is not a good reason to own a stock. Those numbers were terrible, I say stay away."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
International Flavors & Fragrances' year-to-date stock performance.

International Flavors & Fragrances: "...You got a real value trap on your hands."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
PayPal's year-to-date stock performance.

PayPal: "I don't want to own the stock, I prefer the stocks of MasterCard and Visa over Square and PayPal."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
ModivCare's year-to-date stock performance.

ModivCare: "...I have so many new companies that I don't know well enough, it does drive me crazy, including Modivcare, so all I can promise is homework."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
3M's year-to-date stock performance.

3M: "They've got some real issues here when it comes to problems with the combat arms trial. When that's finished, maybe we can re-look at it and see if they're doing the right thing."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
On Holding's year-to-date stock performance.

On Holding: "On Holding reports tomorrow, and I think it could be good, but the stock went down last time on a good number, but I do like the stock very much."

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com