Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from Plug Power

Plug Power : "I think the only way you'd be able to plug in is if you think someone's going to engineer a short squeeze here, and I've got to tell you, that is not a good reason to own a stock. Those numbers were terrible, I say stay away."

International Flavors & Fragrances : "...You got a real value trap on your hands."

PayPal : "I don't want to own the stock, I prefer the stocks of MasterCard and Visa over Square and PayPal."

ModivCare : "...I have so many new companies that I don't know well enough, it does drive me crazy, including Modivcare, so all I can promise is homework."

3M : "They've got some real issues here when it comes to problems with the combat arms trial. When that's finished, maybe we can re-look at it and see if they're doing the right thing."

On Holding : "On Holding reports tomorrow, and I think it could be good, but the stock went down last time on a good number, but I do like the stock very much."