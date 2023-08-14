Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay away from Plug Power

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Plug Power: "I think the only way you'd be able to plug in is if you think someone's going to engineer a short squeeze here, and I've got to tell you, that is not a good reason to own a stock. Those numbers were terrible, I say stay away."
International Flavors & Fragrances: "...You got a real value trap on your hands."
PayPal: "I don't want to own the stock, I prefer the stocks of MasterCard and Visa over Square and PayPal."
ModivCare: "...I have so many new companies that I don't know well enough, it does drive me crazy, including Modivcare, so all I can promise is homework."
3M: "They've got some real issues here when it comes to problems with the combat arms trial. When that's finished, maybe we can re-look at it and see if they're doing the right thing."
On Holding: "On Holding reports tomorrow, and I think it could be good, but the stock went down last time on a good number, but I do like the stock very much."
