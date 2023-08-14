European markets expected to open lower after a downbeat week

September West Texas Intermediate crude oil contracts this week rallied for a 7th consecutive week for the first time since June 2022, while October Brent — the international benchmark — also rose for a 7th straight week.

September natural gas contracts climbed 7.5% this week — the biggest weekly increase since mid-June.

September gasoline added 6.5% this week, the most in a week since early March, and rising for a 4th week in five.

The S&P 500 Energy Index turned in the best performance of the 11 main sectors in the S&P 500, rising 3.5% this week versus the S&P 500 Health-Care Index's 2.5% gain and the S&P 500's 0.3% loss.